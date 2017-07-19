Geotechnical Firm Hayward Baker Opens Charlotte Office

Geotechnical construction specialist Hayward Baker Inc. is opening a new office location in Charlotte, N.C. In conjunction with the company’s existing Greensboro office, the new Charlotte office supports public, commercial and industrial clients. It also serves as a resource to the design community, addressing challenging geotechnical site conditions.

Gilberto Limon and Alison Savage, PE, are the primary personnel contacts for area customers at the new location.

Limon will continue to pursue driven piling and deep foundation solutions throughout the region. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University and Florida International University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in construction management.

Savage has been active in the geotechnical construction industry for the past decade, holding project engineering and management positions both nationally and internationally. She will work with clients in the Carolinas to develop solutions to complex geotechnical problems. Savage is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Recent Charlotte-area projects performed by Hayward Baker include:

Encore Southpark, an 11-story multifamily residential project with below-grade parking. The site required ground improvement — specifically Vibro Piers — for support of the structure.

Carolina Panthers Football Stadium upgrades, including new escalators to service the stadium’s upper levels, were made possible via Hayward Baker installing driven timber piles through debris-laden fill materials.

At 615 College Street, the installation of 300 high-capacity micropiles provided additional support to an existing below-grade parking deck for the construction of a 12-story structure above, while allowing the parking garage to remain open during construction.

Bank of America and Ritz-Carlton structures, located at Trade and College Streets, required a temporary excavation support system to depths as much as 70 feet below grade for the construction of multiple levels of below-grade parking.

Hayward Baker has worked in ground modification and site improvement for 60 years, and offers a range of foundation support and rehabilitation services. For more information, visit www.haywardbaker.com.