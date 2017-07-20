Terracon Project Manager Promoted to Regional Director

Terracon, a geotechnical and environmental firm, has named Al Hernandez, PE, as materials service line director for the Western U.S., including 13 states.

“Terracon has many talented and well-respected engineers, project managers, inspectors, lab and field personnel, and administrative employees who serve our clients in the West,” Hernandez says. “In my new role, I look forward to personally meeting each of these individuals as we continue to raise the standard in service to our clients.”

Hernandez joined Terracon in 1999 as a project manager, and has served as the materials service manager in the Houston office since 2008. As department manager, Hernandez oversaw one of Terracon’s largest and most successful materials operations with annual gross revenue of more than $11 million and a staff of more than 75.

Hernandez has nearly 25 years of experience including environmental-related construction and remediation; facilities-related property condition assessments; and materials engineering, testing and inspection. He started his career as a project coordinator for a general contractor before earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Houston.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 3,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 130 offices with services in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 32nd on Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 500 Design Firms. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.