Numa Responds to Growing DTH Demand with Plant Upgrade

Numa has expanded its manufacturing capabilities at its U.S. plant to keep up with growing demand for its DTH hammers and bits.

“The expansion of Numa’s manufacturing capabilities supports our vision for growth and puts us in the best position to build the world’s leading down hole hammers and bits,” says Ralph Leonard, president of Numa. “The new multi-tasking turning center offers higher productivity, greater accuracy, and enhanced user convenience, which is instrumental to support the growth of our customers.”

Over the past several years, Numa has heavily invested in its manufacturing capabilities to tackle the demands of building DTH equipment. The latest addition is a Doosan Puma 3100, which is a composite turning center that combines the functions of both a lathe and a machining center. By integrating the capabilities of multiple machines into one system, the turning center minimizes machining time and the number of machining operations.

Complicated parts that previously required multiple machines and setups can now be completed by just one unit and one setup. The new equipment will improve productivity, precision, and ease of operation for the company and further improve its ability to manufacture quality products in a timely manner for its customers.

Numa specializes in the design and manufacturing of downhole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micropiling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.