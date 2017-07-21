Industry NewsNew ProductsNewsWater Wells

Flint & Walling Offering New Line of Submersible Pumps

Features Floating Impeller Stack to Easily Pass Debris

flint & walling
July 21, 2017
KEYWORDS Submersible pumps
Reprints
No Comments

Flint & Walling Inc. has launched a new series of submersible pumps. The Patriot Series is paired with a Flint & Walling 4-inch submersible motor and is tested to resist up to 3,500 pounds of pull force. 

The glass-filled Noryl discharge and mounting ring reinforce structural integrity.  Upgraded full staging with optimized inner components offer improved pump performance.  Other features include a floating impeller stack to easily pass debris and prevent damage, and an integrated spider bearing for tighter pump shaft security. 

The Patriot is available with a 5-year warranty for current Flint & Walling partners.

Flint & Walling Inc., established in 1866, is Kendallville’s oldest manufacturer. Flint & Walling is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zoeller Company, headquartered in Louisville, Ky. The company currently manufactures a full line of water pumps under the brands of Flint & Walling, Wolf Pump, Zoeller Pump, Zoeller Engineered Products, and Clarus. To learn more, go to www.flintandwalling.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.