Flint & Walling Offering New Line of Submersible Pumps

Flint & Walling Inc. has launched a new series of submersible pumps. The Patriot Series is paired with a Flint & Walling 4-inch submersible motor and is tested to resist up to 3,500 pounds of pull force.

The glass-filled Noryl discharge and mounting ring reinforce structural integrity. Upgraded full staging with optimized inner components offer improved pump performance. Other features include a floating impeller stack to easily pass debris and prevent damage, and an integrated spider bearing for tighter pump shaft security.

The Patriot is available with a 5-year warranty for current Flint & Walling partners.

Flint & Walling Inc., established in 1866, is Kendallville’s oldest manufacturer. Flint & Walling is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zoeller Company, headquartered in Louisville, Ky. The company currently manufactures a full line of water pumps under the brands of Flint & Walling, Wolf Pump, Zoeller Pump, Zoeller Engineered Products, and Clarus. To learn more, go to www.flintandwalling.com.