Boart Longyear, CAT Announce New Distribution Partnership

A new Boart Longyear and Caterpillar (CAT) distribution partnership has been established to provide drilling contractors and mine operations convenient access to Boart Longyear top hammer tooling and products for drill and blast applications.

“Working with CAT dealers has allowed us to make our products more accessible with shorter delivery timeframes than ever before. With their established network and our high-quality top hammer tooling products and support, we are able to provide hard rock and soft rock top hammer tooling solutions for the local mining markets,” says Boart Longyear Chief Commercial Officer Mark Irwin.

The U.S. distribution agreement has been made with the following CAT dealerships:

Ziegler CAT, with locations in Minnesota and Iowa

Nebraska Machinery (NMC CAT), with locations in Nebraska and Iowa

Prime Source Parts and Equipment, a subsidiary of Carolina CAT, located in North Carolina

Boart Longyear designs and manufactures a range of top hammer tooling for both surface and underground drilling and mining. With a complete selection of shanks, rods, bits, couplings and adaptors, CAT customers can now purchase genuine Boart Longyear top hammer tooling through their already established relationship with their local CAT dealer.

CAT’s network of locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and North Carolina provides local availability of Boart Longyear top hammer tooling for easier access.

Boart Longyear, based in Salt Lake City, touts itself as the world’s leading provider of drilling services and equipment, and performance tooling for the mining industry. The company has more than 9,000 employees worldwide, manufactures equipment in six global factories, and sells to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.boartlongyear.com.