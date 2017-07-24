Industry NewsNew ProductsNewsWater Wells

New NEX Series Control Panel Equalizes Pump Wear

Can Alternately Control Two 120, 208, or 240 VAC Pumps

sje panel
July 24, 2017
SJE-Rhombus has expanded its NEX Series control panel product line to include single-phase duplex models designed to alternately control two 120, 208, or 240 VAC pumps in water and sewage applications.

The NEX Series single-phase duplex control panel alternately controls two single-phase pumps; this alternating action equalizes pump wear. If an alarm condition occurs, an alarm switch activates the audible/visual alarm system. This system provides override control should either pump fail.  Universal pump voltage and control/alarm power allows the control panel to handle three voltages: 120 208 and 240V).

The compact 10-by-8-by-4-inch design of the NEMA 4X indoor/outdoor rated enclosure is ideal for residential water/wastewater applications. The internal design of components and integral mounting tabs are designed to make installation quick and simple. The integral pad-lockable latch provides additional safety. Available for two amp ranges (0-12 and 9-20 amps), the NEX Series duplex control panel is available with or without SJE SignalMaster control switches and optional elapsed time meters.  The panel is UL/cUL listed and backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company.   To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.

