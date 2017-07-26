Flomatic Unveils New Model 888VFD Check Valve

Flomatic is offering a new wafer style check valve, the Model 888VFD. It is available in 2 to 4 inches with a 316 stainless steel guide and seat with EPDM elastomer disc standard, patent pending.

The Model 888VFD valve is designed for simple flange supported installation and will operate equally well in any position, the company says. It is suitable for ANSI 150# or 300# mounting. Flomatic points out that many check valves chatter and can be noisy when a variable frequency drive goes to low flow, causing premature wear and eventual failure. The double-guided, spring-loaded poppet system maximizes efficiency and minimizes water hammer with an easy field exchangeable internal system.

The Model 888VFD is recommended for booster pump systems, mechanical contractors, general utilities, irrigation systems and HVAC liquid service.

Flomatic Corporation, located in Glens Falls, N.Y., is a manufacturer of valves primarily for domestic and municipal water and wastewater applications. Forrest S. White founded the company in 1933 in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. as the White Flomatic Corporation. At that time, the main products that the valve company manufactured were bronze check valves, regulators and hot water circulators for industrial and domestic heating. Wilbur C. Rice became the president in 1962, when a program to modernize the plant and machinery began and the focus turned strictly to water and wastewater valves. To learn more, go to www.flomatic.com.