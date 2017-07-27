Atlas Manufacturing Expands Drilling Product Line

As of July 1, Weldco Beales Casing Hammer Products and Atlas Manufacturing Ltd. casing hammer products are being built side-by-side at the Atlas Merville British Columbia, Canada, facility. All future sales and customer support will be provided by Atlas Manufacturing.

The acquisition agreement provides Atlas Manufacturing Ltd. the rights to continue to build Weldco Beales Casing Hammer Products under this name. All sales orders are now conducted through the Atlas Manufacturing office and any inquiries made through Weldco will be forwarded there.

Weldco Companies will continue to operate as a manufacturer of heavy equipment attachments and truck mounted cranes, and Atlas Manufacturing will continue its focus to manufacture and support its newly-expanded line of patented drilling equipment.

For more information, visit www.casinghammer.com.