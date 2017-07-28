New Ireland Distributor of Numa DTH Drilling Products

Numa has a new distributor in Ireland, Drilling Supplies Europe (DSE). DSE is a supplier and manufacturer of consumables and equipment to the ground engineering market.

“We are delighted to have partnered with DSE for the distribution of Numa’s DTH products,” says Ralph Leonard, president of Numa. “DSE is an extremely knowledgeable company focused on service and support, which is an essential component to our continued expansion in the European market.”

Established in 2001, DSE was formed to cater to the new and expanding horizontal directional drilling (HDD) sector in Ireland. The company supplied the day-to-day consumables such as drilling heads, dies and drilling fluids. In March of 2017, industry veteran Niall Meehan took over as owner and managing director of DSE. Niall has more than 20 years of industry experience and has completed numerous projects in the fields of water well, geotechnical, environmental, geothermal, trenchless, CBM and shale & gas storage.

DSE also represents many other brands from drilling fluids to drilling rigs, compressors and mud pumps. Its wide range of products, now including Numa DTH hammers and bits, allows DSE to tailor drilling packages to the specific needs of customers in the region.

"Numa is a highly versatile and innovative manufacturer with a big future. We’re proud to be aligned with such a top-flight organization as we continue to provide the right solutions for our customers,” Meehan says.

Numa specializes in the design and manufacturing of downhole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micropiling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.