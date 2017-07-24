Center Rock LP Canister Drills

Product of the Week

Center Rock’s Low Profile (LP) Canister Drills are designed with large-diameter rock drilling requirements. Sizes range up to 132 feet (3,353 millimeters). The company offers a Traditional LP (calyx basket or reverse circulation), a Mining LP, a Utility LP and the HDD LP Reamer.  All LP Drills include trained technicians available to assist with startup and continual 24/7 customer service support. www.centerrock.com

