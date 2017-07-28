ALLU Showcasing New Mining Attachments at Steinexpo

ALLU Group will be exhibiting and demonstrating its new technology brand, ALLU Transformer, at Steinexpo 2017. Along with demonstrations of the new series, the equipment attachment company will demo and display other products at the mining event.

The 10th Steinexpo will be held from the Aug. 30-Sep. 2 at a basalt quarry in Homberg/Nieder-Oflieden, Germany. This demonstration-focused trade show exposes international visitors to some of the latest solutions in quarrying and construction.

The equipment being exhibited includes:

Transformer M-Series

Transformer DL Series

Transformer DH 4-17 25TS

Transformer DH 3-17 X75

DN 3-17 25TS

The ALLU Transformer Series is comprised of an excavator/loader/tractor-mounted processing bucket, which screens, pulverizes, aerates, blends, mixes, separates, even crushes, feeds and loads materials. The series includes the compact DL & D Series, as well as the M Series. All are designed to improve the efficiency of construction businesses.

For mining, quarrying and aggregates, the Transformer series is able to crush and load raw material like soft lime stone in one cycle. The process change reduces the need for buffer storage and extra material transportation. This speeds up the transportation from one site to another and in some cases even eliminates the need for electricity.

Around for more than 30 years, ALLU attachments are designed to operate in demanding environments on a variety of materials. ALLU operates from seven regional offices. To learn more, go to www.allu.net