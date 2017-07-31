New Doosan Mobile Generator Balance of G25, G50

Filling the gap between the G25 and G50 generator models, Doosan Portable Power is introducing the G40WDO mobile generator. It is rated with prime power output of 39 kVA.

“The G40 balances the performance needed to power a broad range of construction and rental applications while also giving owners the ability to avoid permitting fees that can apply to diesel-powered portable equipment in some markets,” says Todd Howe, manager of global generator products at Doosan Portable Power. “This can lead to significant cost-of-ownership advantages in these markets.”

Equipped with a Doosan D24 diesel engine rated at 49 horsepower, the new G40 is exempt from permitting fees or surcharges assessed on diesel-powered equipment of 50 horsepower or greater in some states, such as the California Portable Equipment Registration Program (PERP) and Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP). The exempt status of the G40 can provide a significant cost savings for applications that don’t require the full kVA and horsepower of the G50.

The G40 also offers many of the same features as the higher-prime output G50, including high- performance alternators for challenging motor-starting applications and precision voltage stability for sensitive applications, including special events.

As with all Doosan engines, the G40 meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards without diesel particulate filter (DPF) after treatment, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces required maintenance costs.

The control panel features analog gauges for at-a-glance monitoring, while the controller provides complete system protection in the event of a fault. The standard fuel tank provides more than 24 hours of runtime, and the package provides 110 percent containment for environmental protection.

The G40 is backed by a one-year, 2,000-hour package warranty; a two-year, 4,000-hour alternator warranty; and a one-year, unlimited-hour warranty on the Doosan engine.

