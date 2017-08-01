Solar Pump Used at First-of-its-Kind Sustainable Island

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is partnering with STAR (Sustainable Terrain and Resources) Island, an off-grid sustainable island destination. STAR Island, a 35-acre cay located off the northern coast of Eleuthera, Bahamas, is working to prove travelers can enjoy sustainability without sacrifice. Franklin Electric’s new Fhoton SolarPAK System was selected to supply the island with its potable water and will be the first of many pumping systems the company supplies for STAR Island.

“We are so honored to be a part of the STAR Island initiative. Franklin Electric remains dedicated to providing the market with new products, systems and services to address application challenges, so we appreciate Mr. David Sklar’s pioneering vision and contribution to the ever-growing green initiative,” says Don Kenney, president, North America Water Systems and Vice President, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

The island’s integrated off-grid philosophy is employed to generate electricity using solar panels, producing pure drinking water from a reverse osmosis system running on Franklin Electric’s solar-powered pumps, and providing organically-grown food. Franklin Electric and STAR Island are committed to further innovation with green pump technologies to assist with other water-based applications such as the removal of wastewater, decorative water features and water pressure boosting applications.

The Fhoton SolarPAK System features a Franklin Electric submersible pump and motor, and the Fhoton solar controller in one package. When used with solar panels to power the pump and motor, the system draws groundwater to the surface for a variety of uses. The system is described as an ideal choice for remote areas where delivering water is impractical due to the availability of electricity or for those that simply want to conserve energy.

The catalyst behind this new system, the Fhoton solar controller, features a compact modular design, providing installation flexibility for the contractor. For added durability, it includes an IP66, NEMA 4 enclosure that protects against wildlife, insects, dust and weather. The controller includes diagnostic features and built-in protection from potential harmful conditions, such as: surge, underload (dry run), overvoltage, locked pump, open and short circuit, overheated controller, and reverse polarity.

“Like most locations globally, STAR Island has ample sunlight to run a solar pumping system. Given the fact that solar panels are as cost-effective as ever and delivering water via the grid is impractical, in this case, due to the unavailability of electricity, the Fhoton SolarPAK System is an ideal choice for this project,” Kenney says.

The Franklin Electric Fhoton SolarPAK System is cULus and UL approved and available in a variety of flow rates from 2.5 to 90 gpm and power ratings of 0.75 and 1.5 horsepower. Its motor control algorithm and hardware design enable the end user to get a higher solar- or photon-to-water energy conversion ratio, which means more water with less sunlight needed. It can drive a broad range of submersible and surface motor types and can be used in a new solar array or retrofit to an existing array in many cases, providing added application flexibility.

Against incredible odds and with limited resources, STAR Island Bahamas set out on a mission to be the world’s first sustainable island destination, with guilt-free comfort to demonstrate that a desirable carbon-neutral lifestyle is both possible and realistic.

“Our development priorities include showcasing the latest clean technologies, sustainable products and green building, all with an eye to being able to scale and replicate the project. We envision the island as a blueprint for the future, reducing the learning curve for others in the fight against pollution of the planet and climate change,” says the project’s founder and CEO, David Sklar.

STAR Island recently opened its first overnight stay unit called “The Nest”, offering guests an opportunity to take a sustainable lifestyle for a test drive. The Nest is a 650-square-foot suite located a few steps from the beach. Phase 2 of the project includes construction of beachfront bungalows, as well as expansion of the power and water systems, and the construction of a hydroponic greenhouse and aquaculture program.

Franklin Electric offers an array of systems and components for moving water and automotive fuels. It serves residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and municipal customers around the world. For more information, visit www.franklin-electric.com.