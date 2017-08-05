New Geotechnical Drill Addresses Automatic Hammer Demand

In an effort to provide a user-friendly drilling solution for penetration tests and soil sampling, Lone Star has rolled out the new LST1G+HDA geotechnical drill. Lone Star designed the rig to address the growing demand for automatic hammers that deliver improved depth control compared to manual hammers. “Automatic hammers help to ensure accurate depth control compared to manual hammers. This has even led some states and jurisdictions to require automatic hammers for conducting standard penetration tests,” says Joe Haynes, Little Beaver president. “The LST1G+HDA eliminates user error and makes it easy for drill operators of any experience level to take samples quickly and accurately.” The LST1G+HDA comes standard with a 140-pound automatic safety hammer. The heavy-duty rig is mounted on an easily-maneuverable, single-axle trailer that can be towed behind a small or standard sized truck. The LST1G+HDA is capable of drilling 6-inch boreholes down to 100 feet. The versatile drilling rig can also be used with Little Beaver’s split spoon samplers and AWJ drilling rod for obtaining core samples or conducting geotechnical testing and environmental soil sampling.

Little Beaver offers a wealth of auger options to adapt to varying applications. Solid stem augers are available in 3- to 8-inch diameters and hollow stem augers are available in 6- and 8-inch diameters. The hollow stem augers, which can drill to 60 feet, feature a 2.75- or 3.75-inch internal diameter for collecting samples without the risk of contamination from surrounding soil. The LST1G+HDA’s standard configuration allows for dry auger boring with the use of a solid or hollow stem auger. The drill is also capable of mud rotary boring using an optional mud pump, swivel and bit.

The drill’s bypass flow control system allows the operator to make simple adjustments to achieve and maintain ideal push-down force when drilling in challenging conditions. Additionally, an optional anchor kit enables the LST1G+HDA to deliver push-down force up to 8,500 pounds, far exceeding the weight of the trailer. The drill is also capable of an 8,500-pound lifting capacity for the hassle-free removal of augers and extensions. The hinged shuttle plate provides easy access to the borehole by allowing the operator to swing the rotary out of the way.

A 27-horsepower Kohler EFI gas engine powers the drill, which includes a powerful 3,000-psi hydraulic system. The drill’s 12.5-gpm hydraulic power pack achieves a rotary speed of 100 rpm. The system also provides the drill’s hydraulic winch with 1,500 pounds of pull for raising the automatic hammer.

Little Beaver designed the LST1G+HDA for longevity and ease of use. The frame, rotary and swivel are constructed of high-strength welded steel for enhanced durability, and all crucial maintenance and greasing points are easily accessible.

The 3,000-pound unit is mounted on a rugged yet lightweight single-axle trailer equipped with a 2-inch hitch, leveling jacks and spare tire. For improved maneuverability, Little Beaver offers a specially designed frame for mounting the unit to a one-ton flatbed truck.

The LST1G+HDA can be shipped fully assembled in a 20-foot container by standard truck or overseas. The drill comes with assembly tools for setup.

Lone Star Drills are an addition to the Little Beaver product family, designed to be convenient, powerful solutions in areas with minimal resources for transportation and operation. Models are available for use in a variety of applications, including soil sampling, geotechnical testing and auger drilling. For more information, visit www.lonestardrills.com.