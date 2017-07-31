Heisey Machine Deep Hole Floating Sub

Heisey Machine’s medium duty Deep Hole Floating Sub is quickly growing in popularity, the company says. It is built with the same quality, design and custom options as the Standard Duty sub. However, it is a slightly larger, longer lasting, stronger package. The floating sub is built float side down for easy maintenance. The most common use for this particular Heisey Machine floating sub is in deep hole with increased hold back applications. Features include up to 110,000-120,000 pounds of hold back and up to 45,000 foot pounds of torque at 200 horsepower. The sub has a 7-inch body diameter and 3 inches of float. www.heiseymachine.com