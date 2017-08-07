Kalas Heavy-Duty Jacketed Submersible Pump Cable
Kalas’ heavy-duty pump cable is constructed with annealed bare stranded copper conductors with PVC insulation and a PVC black jacket to form a 75-degree Celsius, 600-volt, multi-conductor submersible pump cable. The cable is UL Listed per UL 83 Type THW as deep well submersible pump cable. It is intended for wiring within the casing of deep well submersible water pumps. Operating temperature range is -40 to 75 degrees Celsius. The cable is resistant to acid, abrasion, alkalis, flame, gas, oil, water and sunlight. It is sequentially marked and special packaging is available. www.kalaswire.com
