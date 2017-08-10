NGWA Darcy Lecture to Cover Alpine Hydrogeology

The 2018 Henry Darcy Distinguished Lecture Series in Groundwater Science will be presented by Masaki Hayashi. The focus of the lecture will be the critical role of groundwater in alpine hydrogeology.

Hayashi will offer his lecture, “Alpine Hydrogeology: The Critical Role of Groundwater in Sourcing the Headwaters of the World,” at participating universities and professional associations. The lecture explores the challenges facing hydrogeologists as they rely on creative methods to investigate groundwater sources.

A professor in the Department of Geoscience at the University of Calgary, Hayashi holds the Canada Research Chair in Physical Hydrology. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Earth sciences from Waseda University and Chiba University, respectively, in Japan. He earned his Ph.D. in Earth sciences from the University of Waterloo in Canada. Hayashi’s main research interests are in the connection among groundwater, surface water and atmospheric moisture in environments ranging from prairies to mountains.

The 2018 Darcy Lecture is being made possible by a grant from Woodard & Curran. It is named in honor of Henry Darcy of France for his 1856 investigations that established the physical basis upon which groundwater hydrogeology has been studied ever since. The NGWA Foundation makes the Darcy Lecture available at no fee for presentations at universities and professional associations throughout the world.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It’s comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.