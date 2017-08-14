Laibe Corp. Versa Drill MARK70
August 14, 2017
No Comments
The Versa Drill MARK70 drilling rig features 70,000 pounds of pullback and 30,000 pounds of pulldown. It includes a patented low-maintenance direct cylinder-driven feed system and high-performance variable three-speed/torque top head with dual slide capability. Optional automated rod handling is available, in addition to small air compressor packages; a 3-by-4 centrifugal mounted mud pump; casing, reverse circulation and air lift packages; and rod spinner, line oiler and water injection assemblies. www.laibecorp.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .