Product of the Week

Laibe Corp. Versa Drill MARK70

laibe
August 14, 2017
Reprints
No Comments

The Versa Drill MARK70 drilling rig features 70,000 pounds of pullback and 30,000 pounds of pulldown. It includes a patented low-maintenance direct cylinder-driven feed system and high-performance variable three-speed/torque top head with dual slide capability. Optional automated rod handling is available, in addition to small air compressor packages; a 3-by-4 centrifugal mounted mud pump; casing, reverse circulation and air lift packages; and rod spinner, line oiler and water injection assemblies. www.laibecorp.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.