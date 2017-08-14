Rob Caho Joins Geoprobe

Rob Caho, a drilling industry professional of many years, has joined team Geoprobe. He now leads the company’s North Central Region sales efforts.

As a hands-on leader, Caho has drilled holes throughout North America. He combines his passion for helping others with 39 years of expertise in many aspects of the drilling industry, including augering, sonic, rock coring, wet rotary, geotechnical, environmental, direct push, water well and geothermal.

Caho serves as vice president for the National Groundwater Association’s (NGWA) Manufacturing Board and is vice president of the National Drilling Association (NDA).

Geoprobe Systems is a team of designers and craftsmen sharing the goal of producing the best possible subsurface probing, drilling equipment and tools. To achieve this goal the company leverages its engineering roots while focusing on designing and testing new and innovative products for customers. To learn more, go to www.geoprobe.com.