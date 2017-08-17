Geotech Firm Foundation Offers $110,330 in Grants

The Terracon Foundation is offering $110,300 worth of grants and scholarships. The foundation is the community investment arm of Terracon, a geotechnical and environmental firm.

The Terracon Foundation bi-annually awards funds in the grant categories of universities and community organizations. In addition, it annually offers funding for scholarships supporting dependents of employees. To date, the foundation has distributed more than $1.4 million in grant funds.

“Through the Terracon Foundation, we have been able to support the education of at least 68 young adults in the last four years,” says Swaminathan Srinivasan, PE, president of Terracon. “We have confidence in the next generation of students, and the scholarships are one way we demonstrate our support for industry-focused higher education across the country.”

The organization distributed $26,000 in scholarship grants to 13 dependents of Terracon employees who are pursuing four-year degrees through a community college, college, or university.

As part of an ongoing effort to support higher education, the Terracon Foundation presented university grants for graduate-level scholarships, fellowships and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

This year, the foundation presented $38,500 to six universities:

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

University of Oklahoma, Norman

Texas A&M University – San Antonio, San Antonio

Texas Tech University – The Institute of Environmental and Human Health, Lubbock

The University of Texas Foundation, Austin

University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio

The Terracon Foundation has awarded $45,800 in community grants to 15 local, nonprofit organizations whose employees are actively engaged with an emphasis on education and the built and natural environment.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 140 offices with services in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 30th on Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.