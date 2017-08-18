$36,000 in Scholarships Goes to Deep Foundations Students
DFI Educational Trust Supports Civil, Geotechnical Engineering Students
The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust recently awarded $36,000 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in civil, and geotechnical engineering.
In July, the Trust awarded a $5,000 Thomas Wysockey Civil Engineering Scholarship to Rocky Howard, a senior at Texas A&M, and a $5,000 John O’Malley Scholarship to Andrea Lucas, a senior at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
The trust also awarded 13 $2,000 At-Large Scholarships to students at U.S. universities and colleges. Recipients were:
- Matthew Burton, senior, University of Cincinnati
- Evan Grant, graduate student, The Citadel
- Morghan Heim, sophomore, California State Polytechnic University-San Luis Obispo
- Chaddy Ismail, senior, City College of New York
- Phillipe Kalmogo, graduate student, Iowa State University
- Tyler Kleinsasser, senior, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
- Cameron Lusvardi, senior, Brigham Young University
- Isabella Marzari, sophomore, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- LisaMarie Nilaj, senior, Manhattan College
- Alexa Raffaniello, graduate student, Manhattan College
- Travis Shoemaker, junior, Lafayette College
- Forrest Walker, sophomore, Texas A&M
- Jessica Zaft, senior, University of South Carolina
The DFI Educational Trust manages 16 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Eligibility requirements vary from program to program, but scholarships are generally awarded to full-time undergraduate students in excellent academic standing who demonstrate financial need and are pursuing studies in fields such as civil, geotechnical or construction management. Since 2006, the DFI Trust has awarded $752,000 in scholarships to more than 200 students studying at colleges and universities across the U.S. and the Province of Ontario, Canada.
The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.
