Infinity Tool MFG PDC Bits, Reamers
Infinity Tool MFG manufactures rock drilling tools, including PDC drill bits and reamers. The company has produced PDC drill bits for more than 10 years for a range of drilling applications including oil and gas, geothermal, water wells, construction, horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and mining. PDC bit diameters range from 3¾ inches up to 18 inches. PDC Reamers are designed with a taper and a spiral. The taper is to centralizes the reamer in the pilot hole to ensure a symmetrical hole is cut, equalize the size of the cut and support reaming from pilot to finish bore. The spiral also reduces chatter and torque fluctuation. ITM PDC Reamers have a push or pull body configuration, so they can be used horizontally and vertically. They are designed for 25,000 psi compressive strength or less hard formations. Infinity Tool MFG stocks sizes from 6 to 28 inches. The company offers 30 to 48 inches upon order. www.infinitytoolmfg.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .