Low-Interest Georgia Water Well Loan Deadline Approaching

The deadline for Water Well Trust (WWT) drilling and rehab projects in 15 Georgia counties is approaching. The organization is still seeking eligible households to receive new water wells or rehabilitate existing wells before available funding expires Sept. 30.

A matching grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) aims to increase water availability to households in the following rural Georgia counties: Colquitt, Grady, Hancock, Hart, Jones, Jefferson, Meriwether, Murray, Monroe, Worth, Twiggs, Macon, Washington, Wilcox and Warren.

To qualify for a WWT low-interest loan, applicants must own and occupy the home covered. It must also count as their primary residence. The annual household income for the applicant and all other occupants must not exceed a combined total of $45,300.

The WWT has completed water well projects in Hancock, Murray, Twiggs, Wilcox, Colquitt, Washington, Worth, Turner, Macon, Grady and Monroe counties. WWT limits funding to a maximum of $11,000 per household. Loans have an interest rate of 1 percent with terms of up to 20 years.

The Water Systems Council works to protect groundwater and to ensure private well users in the U.S. have safe, reliable drinking water. The Water Systems Council established the Water Well Trust in 2010 to provide clean, sanitary drinking water to Americans who lack access to a reliable water supply and to construct and document small community water systems using water wells to demonstrate that these systems are more economical.

Prospective applicants can download the application form and instruction letter from the WWT website at www.waterwelltrust.org or call 202-625-4383 for more information.