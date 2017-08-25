NGWA Reveals 2018 McEllhiney Lecturer, Topics

Todd Halihan will present the 2018 William A. McEllhiney Distinguished Lecture Series in Water Well Technology. The specialist in subsurface characterization and sustainable water supply will cover two topics:

“The Future of Water: Data or Instincts?” examines data on the hydrologic cycle suggesting that water may be developed incorrectly ignoring complicated groundwater systems that need to be defined on the meter scale

“Electrical Hydrogeology: A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Wells” reveals how electrical data helps determine the location of flowpaths, find meter-scale structures that may change conceptual models, and monitor life in the subsurface as it grows.

Halihan is a professor of geology at Oklahoma State University and chief technical officer for Aestus LLC. He has served as secretary-treasurer of the U.S. Chapter of the International Association of Hydrogeologists, and as chair of the Hydrogeology Division and the South-Central Section of the Geological Society of America. He currently serves on the Oklahoma governor’s Coordinating Council on Seismic Activity.

The William A. McEllhiney Distinguished Lecture Series in Water Well Technology is named in honor of the founding president of the National Ground Water Association (NGWA). It is made possible by a grant from Franklin Electric.

The NGWA Foundation makes the McEllhiney Lecture available at no fee for presentations to organized groups of water well contractors, and other qualified and interested parties. Meetings and/or conventions of state and/or regional associations are eligible, as are foreign associations of groundwater contractors, academic institutions teaching water well technology, gatherings of water well regulators, and other bodies with a direct identifiable interest in water well design and construction.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It is comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.