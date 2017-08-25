New TEFC Horizontal Motors Launched for Oil, Gas, Mining

Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) has launched the new World Motor line of cast iron horizontal, totally enclosed fan cooled (TEFC) motors, is comprised of the Hostile Duty, Corro-Duty and 841 Plus product lines.

World Motor cast iron products are built to withstand a variety of severe duty applications in oil and gas, mining and other process-related industries. They meet or exceed either National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) or International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards.

Stock motors come in 1-350 horsepower with 2, 4, 6 pole designs; 200, 230/460, 460 and 575 voltage; NEMA 140 to 449 frames; and IEC 90 to 280 frames. Custom motors include 8 pole designs; special voltage; NEMA and IEC frame motors; with F1, F2 or F3/0 mounting capabilities. Stock motors are rated Class B rise at 1.0 service factor and Class F rise at 1.15 service factor with full Class F or better insulating materials.

Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) is a manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and appliance motors and controls. The NMC product line features a full line of high-efficiency motors that serve industrial, residential and commercial markets in applications including water treatment, mining, oil and gas, and power generation. For more information, visit www.nidec-motor.com.