Remote Control Technology
August 28, 2017
No Comments
Remote Control Technology provides simple wireless solutions for control, automation and telemetry in a variety of industrial applications, including automated pump control and monitoring. Acknowledging that laying new wire and replacing stolen copper can be expensive, the company says its Wireless Switch Systems replace the control wire that would normally connect the float or pressure switch to a pump starter. Long-, short- and medium-range wireless systems are available. www.remotecontroltech.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .