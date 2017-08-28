Groundwater Awards for 2017 Announced

The recipients of the 2017 NGWA Awards of Excellence, Sectional Awards, Outstanding Groundwater Project Awards and Fellow Designation have been revealed. The awards will be presented in December during Groundwater Week in Nashville, Tenn.

John Schnieders, Ph.D., chief chemist with Water Systems Engineering Inc. in Ottawa, Kan., is the recipient of NGWA’s top honor, the Ross L. Oliver Award for outstanding contributions to the groundwater industry.

“John [Schnieders] has worked with groundwater professionals in all industry segments to solve problems. He understands the various challenges those working in the industry face because he listens, he establishes rapport, he communicates the scientific principles in terms of practical application,” says nominator John Jansen.

In addition to receiving the Ross L. Oliver Award this year, Schnieders is being recognized with a Life Member Award.

The other NGWA 2017 award recipients include:

Eileen Poeter, Ph.D., PE, professor emeritus, Colorado School of Mines and consultant with Poeter Engineering, Golden, Colorado: M. King Hubbert Award for major science contributions to the knowledge of groundwater and Life Member Award. She is also being honored with an NGWA Fellow Designation.

Richard Thron, MGWC, president, Mantyla Well Drilling, Lakeland, Minn.: Robert Storm Intersectional Cooperation Award

Thomas M. Christy, PE, vice president, Geoprobe Systems, Salina, Kan.: Technology Award

Daniel T. Meyer, MGWC, Garden Grove, Calif., and James Paulhus, Cranston, R.I.: Life Member Awards

Bernt Lorentz, CEO, Lorentz, Slaton, Texas: Equipment Design Award

Alan Eades, CWD/PI, CVCLD, Eades Drilling & Pump Service, Hobbs, N.M.: Standard Bearer Award

CDM Smith — South Miami Heights Water Treatment Plant Injection Well System and Upper Floridan Aquifer Test Production Well Program: Groundwater Supply Project Award

Nebraska Department of Health — Nebraska Grout Study/Nebraska Annular Space Study: Groundwater Protection Project Award

Hendrik Haitjema, Ph.D., president, Haitjema Consulting Inc. and retired professor, Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., and Franklin W. Schwartz, Ph.D., professor and Ohio Eminent Scholar, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio: Keith E. Anderson Award for outstanding contributions to NGWA’s Scientists and Engineers Section

The late Suthan S. Suthersan, Ph.D., PE, Arcadis, Newtown, Penn.: John Hem Award presented by the NGWA Scientists and Engineers Section for a significant, recent (within the past five years) scientific or engineering contribution to the understanding of groundwater

Moyland “Mo” Rainey, vice president, Simmons Mfg. Co., McDonough, Ga.: Manufacturers Section Special Recognition Award

Steven Chisholm, CPI, president, CMC Supply Inc., Roanoke, Va.: Supplier of the Year Award

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It’s comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.