Drill King International XT X-treme Drilling Tools

September 5, 2017
Drill King International is an ISO 9001:2008-certified manufacturer of XT X-treme Drilling Tools. Its line of DTH hammers is available from 2 to 30 inches in diameter. They are designed to allow the wear sleeve to be manufactured with increased wall thickness. The hammers can be used in a number of applications, including heavy construction, mining, oil and gas, quarries, and water well drilling.Hammer bits are available from 2¾ to 42 inches in diameter. Drill King also offers casing advance systems, hole openers, tricones, drag bits, rock drill oil, PDC bits, shock subs and stabilizers. www.drillking.net

