Drill King International XT X-treme Drilling Tools
Drill King International is an ISO 9001:2008-certified manufacturer of XT X-treme Drilling Tools. Its line of DTH hammers is available from 2 to 30 inches in diameter. They are designed to allow the wear sleeve to be manufactured with increased wall thickness. The hammers can be used in a number of applications, including heavy construction, mining, oil and gas, quarries, and water well drilling.Hammer bits are available from 2¾ to 42 inches in diameter. Drill King also offers casing advance systems, hole openers, tricones, drag bits, rock drill oil, PDC bits, shock subs and stabilizers. www.drillking.net
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .