Volunteers Needed to Update Water Well Construction Standard

The National Ground Water Association (NGWA) is looking for volunteers to help review and update the ANSI/NGWA-01-14 Water Well Construction Standard, last approved in 2014. The process is initiated according to the American National Standards Institute's requirement that all standards be routinely revised, reaffirmed or withdrawn to ensure content remains relevant.

The Water Well Construction Standard is a performance standard encompassing municipal, residential, agricultural, monitoring and industrial water production wells. Sections include well site selection; casing and casing installation; screens, filter pack and formation stabilizer; grouting; plumbness and alignment; well development; testing for performance; data recording; disinfection with chlorine; water sampling and analysis; and permanent well and test-hole decommissioning.

Volunteers will assist NGWA's Standard Development Oversight Task Group by reviewing the entire standard using NGWA’s standard development process outlined below:

Review each section of the standard to determine if revisions are necessary

Revise sections requiring further consideration

Publish the revised standard for public review and comment

Respond to and resolve all public comments

Vote to approve the revised standard

Submit the standard to ANSI for review and action once consensus has been achieved

NGWA's Standard Development Oversight Task Group will include representation from three interest categories: contractors, manufacturers/suppliers and other — those who have a demonstrable material interest in the standard that do not identify with the other two interest categories. The group will be composed to achieve a balance of interests, without dominance from any specific interest category, individual or organization.

The group is specifically seeking those identifying with the manufacturer/supplier and other interest categories to help with the process. Membership with NGWA or any other organization is not required to participate.

The Standard Development Oversight Task Group will meet via conference calls and an in-person meeting scheduled during NGWA’s 2017 Groundwater Week in Nashville, Tenn.

Work is currently underway on the project and interested parties are encouraged to visit NGWA's Water Well Construction Standard webpage to volunteer or learn more about the process.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It is comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.