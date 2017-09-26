DFI Launches Conference on Deep Foundations Details

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) has published the Technical Program for the 42nd Annual Conference on Deep Foundations, Oct. 24-27 in New Orleans.

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 engineers, contractors, government agency representatives, suppliers, manufacturers and academics involved in the deep foundations industry from around the world.

A highlight at this year’s conference is an “Invited Panel on Risk: A Rational Discussion.” The discussion, led by DFI President Dan Brown, will focus on allocating and mitigating risks on deep foundations projects. The 90-minute session will also be broadcast via a webinar for people who cannot attend.

The 2017 Conference on Deep Foundations is touted as the largest gathering of deep foundations industry members. The conference officially opens on Oct. 25, featuring an exhibit hall with at least 120 manufacturers and suppliers.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.