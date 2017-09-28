SJE-Rhombus Hosts Water System Control Training

Groundwater professionals recently gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., for a pump control training event hosted by SJE-Rhombus. A total of 19 installers, distributors and manufacturers were invited to the company’s headquarters Sept. 12-13.

Float switches, Tank Alert alarms, and control panels were the focus of the event. The following topics were covered: float/alarm overview, common applications, basic electrical theory with multi-meters, component overview, control panel overview, panel configuration/pricing, floatless technology, hands-on control panel assembly, operation and troubleshooting, best installation practices, new product overview including a hands-on demonstration of the EZconnex Float Connection System, and a tour of the SJE-Rhombus production facility.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.