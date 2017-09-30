Doosan Portable Power Strengthens Chicago Presence

O’Leary’s Contractors Equipment as an authorized dealer of Doosan Portable Power products. The company will offer Doosan Portable Power air compressors, generators and light towers to metropolitan Chicago.

“O’Leary’s is a well-established, customer-focused company with a reputation for providing their customers with exceptional products and services,” says Rich Basarich, district manager with Doosan Portable Power. “O’Leary’s understands the needs of contractors, and we look forward to helping them expand access to Doosan air compressors, generators and lighting systems throughout the Chicagoland area.”

O’Leary’s Contractors Equipment has been serving Chicagoland area for nearly 68 years. The family-owned business considers itself a one-stop shop for general construction contractors.

Doosan Portable Power is a member of Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment, a global alliance of the construction equipment businesses of Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. and its affiliates. Doosan Portable Power has more than 100 years of manufacturing expertise and application experience. The product line includes generators, air compressors, light towers and light compaction equipment. Doosan Portable Power is headquartered in Statesville, N.C. For more information, visit doosanportablepower.com.