Date Set for 2018 South Atlantic Well Drillers Jubilee

The annual South Atlantic Well Drillers Jubilee returns to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center July 28-30, 2018. The annual conference and trade show for water well, environmental and geotechnical drillers is themed “Sea You In July.”

Attendees and exhibitors from across the country are expected to attend the family-friendly event. Educational courses are offered to attendees, along with an exhibit floor complete with drilling rigs, equipment and services.

Jubilee members include the state groundwater associations of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland/Delaware.

To learn more, contact Kim Barclay at 855-987-7469 or kbarclay@executiveoffice.org.