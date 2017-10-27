Product & Literature Library Fall 2017Product & Literature Library Spring 2017Product & Literature Library
Advertisement

Mud-Nox mud dispersant

Mud-nox mud dispersant
October 27, 2017
KEYWORDS drilling mud / solids control / water well drilling
Reprints
No Comments

Mud-Nox® is an environmentally-friendly water well development product. It removes “mud-cake,” drilling mud, silt and clay from water wells. Can be added to drilling mud to reduce solids build-up, reduce balling of drilled clay, decrease friction and aid solids suspension. It is highly effective at sediment removal and aids in slipping gravel. Mud-Nox® is ANSI/NSF 60 approved for all water wells. It is non-corrosive, non-contaminating, biodegradable and contains no phosphates.

For more information, call today: 800-457-2096
Cotey Chemical Corporation
coteychemical.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.