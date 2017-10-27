Product & Literature Library Fall 2017Product & Literature Library Spring 2017Product & Literature Library
Wyo-Ben TRU-BORE drilling fluid

TRU-BORE drilling fluid
October 27, 2017
KEYWORDS bentonite
WYO-BEN, INC. created TRU-BORE® as a highly concentrated bentonite based drilling fluid. TRU-BORE® stabilizes formations ranging from clay soils to sands and gravels. By forming a thin, tough filter cake, the fluid loss to areas around the borehole is reduced. TRU-BORE®’s excellent gel strengths allow it to be very efficient at suspending and carrying cuttings. These factors, along with being NSF certified, make TRU-BORE® one of the best risk management tools available today. www.wyoben.com 800-548-7055

