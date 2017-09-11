More Flomatic Check Valves NSF/ANSI Standard 61 Certified

All 80E check valves sizes ¼ through 4 inches from Flomatic Corporation are now NSF/ANSI standard 61 certified for drinking water systems. This is in addition to NSF/ANSI 372, the low-lead standard as a weighted average of 0.25 percent lead content by dry weight.

Flomatic received the certification and is in compliance with “NSF/ANSI 61 – Drinking Water Standards,” a set of national standards that establish stringent requirements for equipment that comes in contact with potable water. The test uses different water pH levels to the more challenging chemical certification.

Flomatic says it is important to make sure all valves meet NSF/ANSI-61 standards for potable water. The company says it is committed to providing products that exceed the requirements for lead content, touting its experience in manufacturing unleaded valve products.

Flomatic Corporation, located in Glens Falls, N.Y., is a manufacturer of valves primarily for domestic and municipal water and wastewater applications. Forrest S. White founded the company in 1933 in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. as the White Flomatic Corporation. At that time, the main products that the valve company manufactured were bronze check valves, regulators and hot water circulators for industrial and domestic heating. Wilbur C. Rice became the president in 1962, when a program to modernize the plant and machinery began and the focus turned strictly to water and wastewater valves. To learn more, go to www.flomatic.com.