EZconnex System Now Includes 4-Port Models

The EZconnex Float Connection System from SJE-Rhombus now features 4-port models. They are designed for quick installation of one to four float switches in a wet well.

The EZconnex system includes an electrical wiring manifold with a stainless steel mounting bracket. The manifold features four quick-release ﬂoat switch connection ports. A single multi-conductor direct burial cable has Red-Blue-Yellow-White wire pairs that match colored caps on the manifold housing for easy ﬁeld wiring and identiﬁcation. The mounting bracket is designed to allow quick access to the manifold and ﬂoat switches for easy maintenance.

EZconnex ﬂoat switches feature an internal switching mechanism with sealed gold cross-point contacts for low-current operation down to 0.160 mA at 125V. A range of wide-angle or narrow-angle ﬂoat switches features a quick-release connection that plugs into the manifold ports for simple installation. The EZconnex system can be used with one to four ﬂoat switches. Each ﬂoat switch includes a protective rubber boot that provides a dual seal design for an extra layer of protection to keep connections clean and dry. Sealing plugs are available for unused ports. The EZconnex system is rated for short-term water submersion, is CSA certiﬁed and is backed by a ﬁve-year limited warranty.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.