IDS Distributing TruCore Orientation System for Mining

International Directional Services (IDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Layne Christensen Company, is new distributor of the TruCore electronic core orientation system from Boart Longyear.

“We are pleased to partner with Boart Longyear to offer our customers increased flexibility and broader options when selecting core orientation instruments,” says Jason Smith, general manager at IDS. “With this new alliance, IDS will be in an enhanced position to supply its customers and the mining/drilling industries with some of the most innovative and advanced technology available to collect borehole information.”

The agreement is said to make IDS the largest and most diversified distributor of downhole core orientation technology in the country. TruCore is now available on a rental basis from IDS.

“Over the past 127 years, Boart Longyear has continuously delivered innovative solutions for the drilling industry and TruCore is no exception,” says Michael Ravella, PG, director of geological data services at Boart Longyear. “We’ve conducted extensive testing to ensure TruCore provides accurate data, is easy to use in both underground and surface mining, and enhances safety with less manual handling.”

Layne is a global solutions provider to the world of essential natural resources including water, minerals and energy. To learn more, go to www.layne.com.

Boart Longyear, based in Salt Lake City, touts itself as the world’s leading provider of drilling services and equipment, and performance tooling for the mining industry. The company has more than 9,000 employees worldwide, manufactures equipment in six global factories, and sells to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.boartlongyear.com.