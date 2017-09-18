Product of the Week

Aries Industries BoreOptix

September 18, 2017
KEYWORDS borehole inspection / well monitoring / well testing
BoreOptix software from Aries Industries Inc. is an application that standardizes the recording and reporting functions of well inspection. The software integrates seamlessly with Aries’ video inspection systems. BoreOptix is designed to save time and create professional, standard reports. The inspection tool helps to consistently collect and manage in-the-field inspection video and data. BoreOptix requires little customization, providing flexible observation codes, Aries says. It uses Aries’ VL5000 computer-controlled overlay. www.ariesindustries.com

