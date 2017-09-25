Drill Pipe Inc. Accessories
Drill Pipe Inc. (DPI) manufactures drill pipe, casing, subs, casing bits/shoes, displacement bits, fishing tools, drill collars, stabilizers, balancing rods, diverters and accessories. The company provides solutions for water well, geothermal, civil construction, mining, geotechnical, environmental and horizontal directional drilling (HDD) applications. Down-hole drill tools are manufactured to OEM specifications and custom requirements. For geotechnical and environmental drilling for example, DPI makes in-hole tools that will stand up to the rugged conditions encountered. The company utilizes premium alloy steel for a longer wear life. Strength of the tool joint is further enhanced with heat treatment, raising both its tensile and yield strength. DPI applies its experience and expertise in engineering, metallurgy, manufacturing technology, and workmanship. www.drillpipeinc.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .