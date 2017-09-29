Women in Deep Foundations Awarded Grants

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust and the DFI Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Committee recently awarded five grants of $1,750 each to women involved in the design and construction of deep foundations. The funds go toward attendance at the DFI’s 42nd Annual Conference in New Orleans, Oct. 24-27. The grant includes free conference registration and covers related expenses for attending the conference.

The recipients are:

Ashley Evans, engineer, DiGioia Gray

Eva Leronymaki, assistant professor of geotechnical engineering, Manhattan College

Hannah Iezzoni, project engineer, GEI Consultants

Ashley MacMillan, project manager, Geocomp

Shirley Tang, geotechnical specialist, American Geotechnical & Environmental Service

The grants will be presented during the Annual Conference at the WiDF Committee Networking Reception on Oct. 24.

The WiDF Committee is comprised of advocates for retaining women in the deep foundations industry. The mission is to foster greater success and interest of professional women in the industry by promoting networking events, endorsing outreach and building mentoring relationships.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.