States Consolidate Oil, Gas Well Data on Public Website

The first publicly-available website with oil and natural gas well level data from multiple states across the country has been launched. The National Oil and Gas Gateway website was created as a collaborative initiative among the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Groundwater Protection Council (GWPC) and its member states, and the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Oil and Natural Gas.

Well level data in the National Oil and Gas Gateway is updated monthly by participating states. A total of 10 oil- and natural gas-producing states are participating: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.

Gateway involvement is open to all oil- and natural gas-producing states. The GWPC has worked with a majority of those states to develop the Risk Based Data Management System (RBDMS), a shared data management system developed with the support of the Department of Energy's Office of Oil and Natural Gas.

Users of the Gateway may view, analyze and export data for oil and gas wells, including:

Well location

Well name, unique well API number and operator

Current well status and well type

Well production, injection, disposition and completion data

Hydraulic fracturing chemical disclosure reports from FracFocus

Well depth and drilling orientation, such as directional, horizontal or vertical

Gateway data is available in map, datasheet and dashboard formats. The map view displays the geographic location of wells and allows users to apply filters by drawing areas on the map directly. The datasheet displays well data in a spreadsheet format that lets users aggregate, sort and compare wells. The dashboard provides charts that can be customized and downloaded.

The National Oil and Gas Gateway combines participating states' publicly-available oil and natural gas data into a common framework with consistent definitions. Prior to the Gateway, the states' well level data was only available on individual state websites or in aggregate in commercial databases. Only individual states may modify the data in the Gateway, and state agency websites should be considered the definitive source for all data in the Gateway.