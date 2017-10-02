Solinst Flat Tape Water Level Meter
The Solinst 101 Water Level Meter with P7 is designed to provide drilling professionals with a dependable option for portable, handheld water level measurement. It features durable, laser-marked PVDF flat tape with enhanced dog bone design that is thicker. This reduces adherence to well casing. The PVDF flat tape is laser marked every 1/100 feet or each millimeter. Tape lengths are available up to 5,000 feet and are mounted on an ergonomic, sturdy reel designed for field use. The P7 Probe is pressure-proof to depths of 1,000 feet. A sensor at the tip of the probe provides consistently accurate measurements in wells, boreholes and cascading water, with almost zero displacement. www.solinst.com
