Product of the Week

Monitor Locking Well Cap

Baker Manufacturing Well Cap
October 9, 2017
KEYWORDS well screens
Reprints
No Comments

The Monitor 6-Inch Locking Well Cap is fabricated from heavy-duty cast iron, complete with a powder coat finish. Stainless steel hardware and a rubber seal are included. The vermin-proof design contains two vent screens and a deep pocket provides increased clearance for the pump cable. The locking feature provides for protection against unauthorized access. Personalization options for the U.S.-made well cap are available. www.bakermfg.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.