Monitor Locking Well Cap
October 9, 2017
The Monitor 6-Inch Locking Well Cap is fabricated from heavy-duty cast iron, complete with a powder coat finish. Stainless steel hardware and a rubber seal are included. The vermin-proof design contains two vent screens and a deep pocket provides increased clearance for the pump cable. The locking feature provides for protection against unauthorized access. Personalization options for the U.S.-made well cap are available. www.bakermfg.com
