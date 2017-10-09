New DD-240T HDD Rig Offers Range of Configuration Options

The new DD-240T Midi Rig from American Augers introduces a new drilling rig design concept to horizontal directional drilling (HDD), the company says. The 240,000-pound class HDD rig is built based on drilling contractor input.

“The DD-240T is not an upgrade to an existing rig design,” says Richard Levings, American Augers product development manager. “It’s a wholly new, ground-up design driven by the users themselves. We interviewed contractors across the industry, from all applications and every make of rig. We learned what they wanted from a machine in this size class. Our response is the DD-240T.”

The DD-240T is a completely configurable, self-contained and easily mobilized rig in both tight urban settings and open rural jobsites, Levings says.

The drilling rig is 52.6 feet long and 8.2 feet wide. It offers 240,000 pounds of maximum thrust and pullback, with 30,000 foot-pounds of rotary torque at 50 rpm. Maximum rotary torque is 43,900 foot-pounds at 37 rpm.

The modular design of the DD-240T is intended to give contractors a variety of configuration options, beginning with choice of frame size to accommodate Range 2 pipe or 20-foot pipe. The HDD rig can be ordered with or without onboard fluid pump, with pipe loader or full-length manway.

The patented, moveable cab fits two people. It can be set off-board to reduce vibration to the operating compartment or onboard to work in confined spaces.

The new operator’s platform features touchscreen control. Individual controls can be programmed to match any control system a driller is familiar with. It also features traveling wrenches that can be positioned anywhere from front to carriage.

The unit’s 523-horsepower Mercedes Tier-4F engine supports rotary torque, push/pull and onboard fluid pump without having to prioritize one function over others. The smart engine design achieves EPA Tier-4F compliance without requiring any regen cycle, so drilling operations are never interrupted due to engine derating.

Drilling productivity can be optimized by pairing it with the American Augers M-300D “next level” fluid system. The M-300D provides 300-gpm, first-cut cleaning capability for keeping pace with the productivity of the DD-240T.

American Augers builds horizontal directional drills and a full range of auger boring machines. Developed and hand-crafted in the U.S. with the rugged user in mind, American Augers rigs are built to last and backed with 24-hour worldwide support. American Augers is a member of the family of companies that comprise Charles Machine Works. For more information, visit www.americanaugers.com.