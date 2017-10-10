National Drilling Association Safety Awards Announced

The National Drilling Association (NDA) has selected the winners of its 2016 Safety Awards. Members competed based on their 2016 safety record. They were required to have excellent safety records, above the average of their competitors. The awards were presented at the 2017 National Drilling Association Annual Convention, held Sept. 21-22 in Marlborough, Mass.

Award recipients by category are as follows:

10,000 – 250,000 Annual Exposure Hours: Terra Testing Inc., Pearson Drilling Company, Resilient Drilling Services LLC and Free State Drilling Inc.

250,001 – 500,000 Annual Exposure Hours: Bowser-Morner Inc.

More than 500,000 Annual Exposure Hours: Cascade Drilling LP

To help drilling contractors achieve the level of zero accidents, NDA offers safety materials such as Tailgate Safety Tips, a Drilling Safety Guide, and Safety Label kits.

The National Drilling Association is a nonprofit made up of contractors, manufacturers and affiliated members from the drilling industry representing the geotechnical, environmental and mineral exploration sectors. NDA’s mission is to promote the use of professional drilling contractors and their methods. For more information, visit www.nda4u.com.