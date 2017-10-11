Pentair Awards Scholarships to Dealer Children, Employees

Pentair has announced the five winners of its annual Pro Dealer Scholarship. Each recipient receives $2,000 for use toward undergraduate education.

The winners are:

Kendall Bentley, attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville, majoring in mechanical engineering

Taylor Gatesman, attending Westminster College, majoring in molecular biology

Alexa Moore, attending Ashland University, majoring in early childhood education

Katherine Schilling, attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville, majoring in civil engineering

Ashlyn Strittmatter, attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, majoring in nursing

The Scholarship program is available to all children of active dealers or their employees. The Pro Dealer Program is a partnership between Pentair, its distributors and its best dealers in the water well, sump sewage, plumbing, water treatment, agriculture and irrigation industries. Pentair’s loyalty program gives dealers access to marketing resources, product discounts, and rewards.

The 2018 scholarship application will be available in February 2018 with a deadline of April 30, 2018.

Pentair delivers products, services and solutions for its customers’ diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management and equipment protection. With 2015 revenues of $6.4 billion, Pentair employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.