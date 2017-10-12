New Compressor, Generator Dealer in Chicago Area

Doosan Portable Power is welcoming a new dealer, Roland Machinery, to its network. The location in Bolingbrook, Ill., will provide air compressors, generators and light towers.

“Roland Machinery has been in business for half a century and understands the needs of heavy construction contractors involved in many different markets,” says Rich Basarich, district manager of Doosan Portable Power. “We look forward to helping them expand this area of their business by providing customers in more counties with access to Doosan Portable Power equipment.”

Headquartered in Springfield, Ill., Roland Machinery has served the heavy construction industry for more than 50 years. A longtime Doosan dealer, the company operates more than 15 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, eastern Missouri, northwestern Indiana and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In addition to these locations, Roland Machinery will distribute Doosan Portable Power air compressors, generators and light towers to customers throughout the Chicago suburbs.

Doosan Portable Power is a member of Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment, a global alliance of the construction equipment businesses of Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. and its affiliates. Doosan Portable Power has more than 100 years of manufacturing expertise and application experience. The product line includes generators, air compressors, light towers and light compaction equipment. Doosan Portable Power is headquartered in Statesville, N.C. For more information, visit doosanportablepower.com.