Xylem Welcomes New Director of Investor Relations

Xylem Inc. has promoted Matthew Latino to the position of director of investor relations, effective immediately. In this role, Latino will provide the investment community with an accurate presentation of Xylem’s strategy, business performance and growth plans.

“Matt has done an outstanding job leading our investor relations activities for the past six months,” says Mark Rajkowski, Xylem senior vice president and chief financial officer. “His deep understanding of our strategy and broad business portfolio has enabled him to develop productive relationships with our financial stakeholders around the world. I look forward to Matt’s ongoing contributions as we continue to share the Xylem story with the investment community.”

Latino most recently served as manager of investor relations for the company. He will continue to report to Rajkowski and be based in Rye Brook, N.Y.

He joined Xylem in 2012 as manager of financial reporting. He was named manager of investor relations (IR) in 2015, and began leading the day-to-day IR operations in March 2017. Previously, he worked for Deloitte & Touche as a senior auditor. Mr. Latino earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from State University of New York at Oneonta.

Xylem, based in Rye Brook, N.Y., serves the public utility, residential, commercial and agricultural markets with a variety of pump and water treatment products. The company has about 12,500 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.xyleminc.com.