All-New Inline Controls Boost Water Pressure

The new Inline Controls product line from Franklin Electric includes five pump starting and control devices. They pair with a variety of submersible or surface pumps up to 20 amps to boost overall water pressure.

The Inline Controls family is compatible with Franklin Electric and Little Giant pumps. System protection offered by the new products includes: dry run, dead head pumping, over amperage, locked system and over pressurization. Many of the devices accept either 115 V or 230 V. They feature a daily motor rotation start designed to energize the motor at least once every 24 hours to prevent system locking. They also feature an automatic restart feature, eliminating the need to manually restart the pump in the case of an unexpected trip or fault.

Ideal applications for the Franklin Electric Inline Controls family include: well systems as a replacement to a standard 30/50 switch and tank combination, garden or watering applications that are long distances from a well, municipal boosting applications, and other water pressure boosting applications where a bladder tank is not conducive.

Franklin Electric offers an array of systems and components for moving water and automotive fuels. It serves residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and municipal customers around the world. For more information, visit www.franklin-electric.com.